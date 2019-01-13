NBA kicks against plans to try CJN Onnoghen

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has kicked against the planned trial of Mr. Justice Walter S N Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of the Federation by the Code of Conduct Tribunal.



The tribunal had billed to commence the trial of Justice Onnoghen on Monday, January 14, on six charges.

According to the CCT, the charges were filed before it by the Code of Conduct Bureau, based on a petition signed by the Executive Secretary of the anti-corruption research data-based initiative, Mr. Dennis Aghanya.

The six charges, border on the alleged failure of the CJN to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, can be found below

According to the NBA, the media trial of the embattled chief justice does not follow the rule of law, hence should be stopped.

The NBA amongst other things decried the speed at which the case is being handled, claiming that all due protocols have been intentionally left unobserved.

“We have in total a record number of 3 (three) working days between the receipt and processing of the petition, investigation, preparation of Charge and ancillary processes and the arraignment! Such unprecedented speed and efficiency in Nigeria’s criminal justice administration!

“It is clear, given the rush with which this matter was conducted by the CCB, that the NJC was not privy to it and did not conduct its mandatorily required disciplinary processes prior to the filing of the Charge before the CCT” the NBA said.

Mr. Paul Usoro, the President of NBA, said in a statement that the association unequivocally condemns the assault, intimidation, and desecration of the judiciary by agencies of the federal government and demands that it should be stopped immediately.