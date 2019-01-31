Native Doctor in court for alleged money doubling

Abuja – The Police On Thursday arraigned a native doctor Ojo Sunday, in court for allegedly defrauding a man of N60, 000 on the pretext of doubling the money.

Sunday, a resident of Dantata, Dei-dei, Abuja, was arraigned in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on a one-count charge of cheating.



The prosecutor Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that one Ibrahim Mohammed reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Jan.22.

Olanipekun said the defendant sometime in December 2018, deceived the complainant and collected the sum of N60, 000 from him promising to double the money.

He said Sunday dishonestly converted the money to his personal use; adding that the offence contravened Section 322 of the Penal Code.



The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge Ibrahim Balarabe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one reliable surety, who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the matter until March 6, for hearing. (NAN)