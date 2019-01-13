National Assembly president released in Venezuela after detention: wife

The president of the opposition-controlled but sidelined National Assembly was released less than an hour after being arrested by Venezuelan intelligence agents on Sunday, his wife said.

Juan Guaido had directly challenged the legitimacy of Nicolas Maduro as the president was sworn in for a second term on Thursday, calling for a transitional government ahead of new elections.

“Thank you to everyone that reacted immediately with support against the dictatorship’s abuses against my husband,” said Fabiana Rosales on Twitter. “I’m already with him. The dictatorship cannot break his fighting spirit.”