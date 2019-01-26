NATA rallies support for Buhari in Ondo, Commend Akeredolu

AKURW – GOVERNER Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, recently stormed the ancient city of Ondo to meet with the leaders and members of the National Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) to canvass their support ahead of the next month’s elections.



The governor, who was received by a massive crowd into the City, took time to campaign for the President Muhammadu Buhari /Yemi Osinbajo’s re-election.

The governor said that the country would have collapsed but for the sincerity and hard work of President Muhammadu who has fast tracked the development of the country.

Akeredolu urged the massive crowd to vote for Senator Tayo Alasoadura for the Ondo Central Senatorial district.

He said the people must be weary of a man who left the state with a huge debt and seven months salary arrears.

Akeredolu warned the people not to vote for people whose political party is unknown. He said their desperate movement from the PDP to another party where they were sent out before they settled for a totally unknown political party shows they are not out to serve the people.

The Governor said Alasoadura has delivered well for the people of his senatorial district and deserve a second time at the national assembly.

Akeredolu asked the people of the town to send Ajibayo Adeyeye to the House of Representatives. He described Jibayo as trust worthy and assured of his ability to deliver for his people.

The governor said for the state to move at accelerated pace, the three candidates for the house of Assembly in Ondo West and East must be voted in the coming election.

Earlier, the Ondo State chairman of NATA, Comrade Sobande Babatunde Oyeneye declared the association’s support for all candidates of the APC for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Ondo Central Senatorial seat.

Oyeneye said: “The association hereby gives Mr. Governor a promise to deliver Ondo West and East to the APC candidates come February 16th, also our support for the present administration shall never dimished.”

According to the Chairman, NATA is made up of Auto-rewire, Battery Chargers, Motorcycle Mechanics, Vulcanizers, Welders, Panel beaters, Spray Painters, Alignment, Plant and generator Mechanics, Auto Body builders, motor mechanics and others.