NASS urges FG to immortalise Shagari

By Henry Umoru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA— The two arms of the National Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to immortalise late former President Shehu Shagari by naming a national monument after him.

President Shagari died at 93 on December 28, 2018, in an Abuja hospital after a brief illness.

This is even as the House of Representatives stepped down debates on the 2019 budget at plenary, yesterday.

The Senate also resolved to send a high powered delegation to condole with the family of the late President as well as the people and government of Sokoto State.

Senators also had a special prayer, which was conducted by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South), and a minute silence was observed in his honour.

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Danbaba (PDP, Sokoto South), co- sponsored by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North), Sen. Adamu Aleiro (Kebbi Central); Sen. Ahmed Yarima (Zamfara West), Sen. Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East; Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North); Sen. Bala Ibn Na’allah (Kebbi South); Sen. Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central) and Sen. Tijjani Yahaya (Zamfara North).

Senators, who spoke while contributing to the motion on the death of Shagari, lamented that Nigeria would have improved tremendously in all facets of life, if his administration was not overthrown by the military.

In the House of Representatives, lawmakers also eulogized Shagari for his integrity and contributions to the growth and development of the nation, describing him as a selfless leader.

The tributes followed a motion sponsored by the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamilla, and 35 other lawmakers at the plenary.