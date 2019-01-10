NASS updating obsolete laws to guarantee workers’ rights – lawmaker

Rep Ezenwa Onyewuchi (PDP-Imo), on Thursdaysaid the National Assembly had embarked on efforts to update the nation’s obsolete laws in order to guarantee workers’ rights.

Onyewuchi, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

”The laws are there and the laws are also being updated, however, implementation is the problem.

”As a committee, we have worked with the Ministry of Labour to ensure that at least we put them in a position to carry out their responsibilities.

”We also have the problem of non-release of appropriated funds. Those are all issues militating against the welfare of the workers,” he said

He said that enhancing workers’ productivity was key to economic development.

According to the lawmaker, when productivity is increased, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country would also increase.

”So, it means prosperity for the nation. So, there is the need to increase workers’ productivity.

”There is the need to motivate the workers; there is need for a conducive working environment and that brings us to the issues that will motivate the workers,” he said.

Onyewuchi, who represents Owerri Municipal/North/West Federal Constituency of Imo, said to ensure their productivity, workers should be paid good salary .



”I think it is multifaceted. You look at the work environment; you look at the socio-economic situation of the country which affects the workers.

“The workers will need to pay school fees of their children; they will need to do a couple of other things that are outside their work environment depending on the socio economic circumstances,” he said. (NAN)