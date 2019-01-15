NANS leadership warns against politicisation of students’ body

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY—THE Joint Campus Committee, JCC, Edo State axis of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has cautioned politicians against politicising the association and using it for their selfish interests even as it urged its members to ensure they were not used by politicians.

The newly appointed chairman of the JCC in the axis which is made up of all tertiary institutions in the state, Comrade Salami David stated, weekend, when he and members of his team were inaugurated at the University of Benin.

He said; “NANS is not an appendage of any political party neither is it meant to serve any politician. Any attempt to politicise our activities in Edo state will be resisted. The welfare of students is our primary responsibility.

“However, we urge all Nigerian students to participate in the next election in the country as part of their civic responsibilities.”

Earlier in his hand over note, the former chairman of JCC, Edo axis, Comrade Osaro Ogieva said the first major task before the new leadership was to ensure the re-opening of the College of Agriculture Iguoriakhi which has been shut down by the state government for reasons of restructuring which the students said has been over delayed and the College of Education, Ekiadolor which has been upgraded to a University but is yet to take off.

On his part, the Dean of Students, University of Benin, Professor Osaretin Aigbogun who was represented by the Deputy Registrar, Students Affairs, Barrister Harrison Osarenren urged the students leadership to be conscious of the enormous responsibilities their new roles are bequeathing on them.

The event was attended by students from various tertiary institutions in the state, past leaders of NANS and the leadership of NANS Zone B.