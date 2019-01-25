NAMA to commence installation of CAT II ILS at Maiduguri, Jos, Minna Airports

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, is to commence the installation of CAT II Instrument Landing System, ILS, at Maiduguri, Jos and Minna airports in the northern parts of the country. This is coming on the heels of commissioning of similar Category II Instrument at the Benin city Airport, Edo State capital.

Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu said this at a town hall meeting with staff at the agency’s headquarters annex in Ikeja Lagos . Akinkuotu said this was in line with an earlier pledge by the agency to upgrade navigational infrastructure in strategic airports across the country in a bid to boost socio-economic activities in such areas.

He also said that the agency has equally installed and commissioned the ILS at Port Harcourt airport which was damaged by an aircraft last year, saying that the “flight commissioning which was handled by Omni-Blue Aviation Ltd indicated that the newly installed landing aids were operating at optimal capacity”.

The NAMA boss told his staff “that in line with management’s objective to maintain a healthy and productive workforce, the agency had concluded plans to enroll NAMA into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the next two months”, just as he assured them that “the contentious issue of review of Condition of Service (COS) was being handled and would soon be concluded by government”.

The NAMA boss expressed gratitude to management and staff of the agency for the support and cooperation accorded him over the past two years of his ascendancy as managing director, saying that whatever successes his administration has recorded could not have been without the individual and collective effort of NAMA workers. While cautioning staff to desist from frivolous expenses, he enjoined them to “put in more effort to move NAMA to the next level,” stressing that the agency would recognize hard work by giving special awards to deserving members of staff.