Naira up at N362.43 /$ in I&E window

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N362.43 per dollar in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due to a 90 percent rise in the volume of dollars traded.

CBN injects $210m into foreign exchange market

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N362.43 per dollar yesterday from N362.58 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to 15 kobo appreciation of the naira.

The volume of dollars (turnover) traded yesterday rose marginally by 93 percent to $175.30 million from $91 million traded on Tuesday.

Similarly, the naira, yesterday, appreciated by 50 kobo in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com, the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N362.5 per dollar from N363 per dollar on Wednesday, indicating 50 kobo appreciation of the naira.