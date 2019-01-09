Naira up at N359/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira, yesterday, appreciated to N359 per dollar in the parallel market.

According to naijabdcs.com , the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N359 per dollar from N359.5 per dollar on Tuesday, indicating 50 kobo appreciation of the naira.

Similarly, the naira, yesterday, appreciated by N1.12 kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded rose by 158 percent..

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N364.90 per dollar yesterday from N365.87 per dollar on Tuesday, translating to N1.12 kobo appreciation of the naira. The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday dropped marginally by 51 percent to $142.64 million from $292.45 million traded on Tuesday.