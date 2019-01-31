Naira stable at N360.5 to dollar at parallel market

The Naira, on Thursday, traded flat at N360.5 to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N469 and N408 respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the Naira traded at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro was sold at N469 and N408 respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira closing at N363.03 to a dollar, while market turnover stood at 231.46 million dollars.

NAN reports that the CBN had continued to inject liquidity to the market in defence of the naira. (NAN)