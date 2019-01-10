Naira stable at N359/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE Naira, yesterday, was stable at N359 per dollar in the parallel market.



However, it depreciated by 22 kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window even as the volume of dollars traded rose by 24 percent..

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for the window rose to N365.12 per dollar yesterday from N364.90 per dollar on Wednesday, translating to 22 kobo appreciation of the naira.



The volume of dollars traded on the window yesterday rose slightly by 24 percent to $177.24 million from $142.64 million traded on Wednesday.