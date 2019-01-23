Naira closes at N362.5 to dollar at I&E window

The Naira, on Wednesday, exchanged at N362.58 to the dollar at the investors window as investors traded a total of 334.34 million dollars at the close of business.

At the parallel market, the naira traded at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N464 and N411, respectively.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment saw the naira closing at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N464 and N411, respectively.

NAN reports that the naira had remained stable at the parallel market due largely to the interventions of the CBN.(NAN)