Naira appreciates to N360/$ in parallel market

By Babajide Komolafe

The Naira yesterday appreciated to N360 per dollar in the parallel market.

Naira depreciates to N362.5/$ in parallel market

According to naijabdcs.com , the live exchange rate platform of the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), the parallel market exchange dropped to N360 per dollar from N361 per dollar on Friday, indicating N1 appreciation of the nation’s currency.

Similarly, the naira appreciated by 33 kobo in the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window due as the indicative exchange rate for the window dropped to N362.46 per dollar yesterday from N362.79 per dollar on Friday.