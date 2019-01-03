NAF Helicopter fighting Boko Haram crashes, goes missing – Official

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says its Helicopter was lost in combat while providing close air support to troops of 145 Battalion at Damasak in Northern Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information announced this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North East,’’ he said.

He said the incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m on Wednesday.

“Details of the cause of the crash are still scanty.

“As soon as the details of the crash are known, they will be made public,’’ he said.