N30,000 minimum wage: We‘re proud of you, labour tells Reps

By Victor Young

Organised labour, yesterday, commended the House of Representatives for approving N30,000 as national minimum wage, recommended by the tripartite committee, urging the Senate to follow suit.

Speaking through the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, and Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, labour equally commended the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, for insisting that the N30,000 monthly wage democratically agreed upon by the tripartite committee must be implemented

In a statement, ASCSN Secretary-General, Alade Lawal, declared that by approving N30,000, the House of Representatives had renewed hope that it was committed to promoting the welfare of Nigerians.

According to the statement, “the decision has equally helped to restore Nigeria’s image as a country which knows the meaning of minimum wage, because the impression created before the international community by National Council of State, NCS, when it recommended N30,000 for federal workers and N27,000 monthly for state and private sector employees, was that we do not understand minimum wage.”

Also, TUC in a statement by its President and Secretary General, Bobboi Kaigama and Musa-Lawal Ozigi, respectively, said: “As far as welfare is concerned, the position of the lawmakers have, in no small measure, given workers a sense of belonging.

“The truth be told, the N30,000 we are asking for actually amounts to less than N50 per meal per person for a family of six.”