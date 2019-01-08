N277m fraud: Court issues arrest warrant on ex-Kwara Hotel MD

By Henry Ojelu

A Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of former Managing Director of Kwara Hotel, Mohammed Gobir over an alleged fraud of N277 million.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso ordered Gobir’s arrest after he failed to appear in court to face charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Gobir was arraigned alongside his company, Mondial Defense Systems Limited on a five-count-charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and forgery to the tune of N277m and allegedly converted the money meant for the purchase of security bands for Kwara State government to personal use.

At yesterday’s proceedings, EFCC counsel, A.B.C Ozioko, asked the court to issue a bench warrant against Gobir for his refusal to come and face trial.

Ozioko said: “This is the third time the defendant has failed to appear in court. The defendant has been absent from court without any cogent reason.

“He failed to appear on November 24, 2017. Also, on November 29 of same year, he failed to appear claiming that he started stooling and vomiting soon after he got to court.

“Today (yesterday), someone came to say that his flight was delayed and that the court should stand down the matter. This just goes to show that he is not ready to face trial, therefore, we are asking the court to issue a bench warrant against him”.

The judge then issued a bench warrant against Gobir and adjourned the matter till January 27.