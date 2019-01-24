N-Power scheme: FG has reduced unemployment — OSINBAJO

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, said that the Federal Government has been able to stem the tide of employment with the provision of the Tradermoni and marketmoni through the “N-Power” scheme.

He also disclosed that the Federal Government plans to strengthen the N-Power project .aimed at ensuring that the empowerment scheme is increased from its present 500,000 beneficiaries to one million.

Osinbajo said this at a town hall meeting organised by the sons and daughters of Remoland at Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The town hall meeting had in attendance Ogun State APC governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, his running mate, Mrs Noimot Salako-Ayodele, national leader of the APC and former governor of the state, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Senior Special Assistant, SSA, on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen Babafemi Ojodu, National Assembly members, Sen Adegbenga Kaka, Sen Gbenga Obadara, Prince Segun Adesegun, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Sir Kesington Adebutu, Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, all monarchs from the three local councils in Remoland, representatives of Arewa and Igbo Communities, among others,

Osinbajo said: “Let us key into Federal government programmes when they are available.

“When Dapo Abiodun comes in as the next governor of Ogun State, he will be able to complete the construction of the abandoned cargo airport located between Iperu and Ilishan road, in Ikenne Local Government Area.

“We have Federal government presence here in Remoland and we can still do more.

“We are already constructing the Ikorodu/Sagamu road. It is an important road and the contract for it was awarded six months ago.

“And when it is completed, it would help to ease traffic from Ikorodu to Sagamu and also, from Sagamu to Ikorodu.

“Also, here with us in this meeting, I have brought the Managing Director (MD) of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, OORBDA, who is also an illustrious son of Remoland.”

Also, he said: “The Federal government doesn’t come and do it but it is the communities that bring them to the fore. But the Federal government only puts in money there for execution where there is a need for intervention.

“We don’t want people to be jealous of us, but we will do it carefully.

“With all these projects in place, once we have stable light and good roads, investment will come in naturally”, said Osinbajo.”

Earlier, the Vice-President, however seized the occasion to commend the Akarigbo and Paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and described him as a worthy leader.