N/Delta youth protest planned relocation of NGC from Delta

Some Niger Delta Youth on Monday besieged the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Limited (NGPTC) protesting the planned relocation of the Company’s head office from Warri to Lagos.

The protesters who were drawn from the various states in the Niger Delta also moved against the planned relocation of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC).

Both NGPTC and NGMC are sub-units of the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

The protesters marched through the NPA Expressway in Warri to the office located in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area.

They held placards with inscriptions such as: “Our employment quota must not be compromised”,”NAIG says No to relocation of NGMC from Warri” among others.

Addressing newsmen, Mr Eric Omare, factional leader of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide described the planned relocation as “demonic”.

“We are not only against any subsidiary of NNPC leaving Delta; we are also saying that Chevron has no business to continue in Lekki.

“Chevron should relocate its headquarters back to Warri or Escravos.

“Delta and other states in the Niger Delta are safe for oil companies to operate,” he said.

Also, Mr Agbateyiniro Weyinmi, National President. Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC) said the protest would continue until the alleged plan was reversed.

“We will remain until our demands are met by the management of the NGC,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa through his Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mr Freeman Fregene, who intervened appealed to the protesters to remain calm.

Okowa promised to dialogue with the management of the company on ways to resolve the issue.

Responding, Mr Emmanuel Akinsanya, Executive Director, Assets Management and Technical Services of NGMC commended the protesters for their peaceful disposition.

Akinsanya who spoke on behalf of the management, however, described the rumour as fake.

“The said rumour of relocation is fake and it is a rumour as far as the company is concerned,” Akinsanya said.