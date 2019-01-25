My technique of crafting gives me edge over other bakers- James Bakker

These days, no matter the type of event one is celebrating, entertainment of guest is taken into consideration when a budget is drawn. This entertainment comes mostly in form of snacks, drinks and sometimes music.

These snacks include cakes, small chops, doughnuts among others and this is where James Bakker Confectionaries comes in.

For James Oluwaniyi Michael, baking made up for what his degree in Banking and Finance could not fetch him.

The graduate of Lagos state university in a chat explained what led him into baking.

“Cake industry in Nigeria seems saturated but good work and craftsmanship is what stands out. The name of my company is James Bakker Confectionaries and Sugarcraft. Well I’ve being baking from my secondary school as a hubby. My friends then laughed at me.

“It was a passion I discovered in the early part of my life and honestly it’s been challenging yet interesting all along especially the Sugarcraft aspect where you make edible flowers from sugar and all sort.

“I dabbled into baking after my NYSC. I tried getting a job in the bank but it was not forthcoming , so people around me advised I follow my passion which is cake making which I did. Later on I was invited for a scholarship at Fate Foundation where I was interviewed by Helen Hurnt. From then I knew I was on the right track.

“What has really kept me is my passion and creating distinct details with sugar that thrills my client . The technique of my crafting is what gives me the edge and the ability to relate with clients from every class of the society. And the referrals I get from jobs are amazing. The international and global cake platform is where I would want to exhibit my skills with fellow bakers and also learn new ideas.

James Oluwaniyi Micheal ( JamesBakker) majors in wedding cakes and custom birthday cakes