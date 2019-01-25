My song, ‘Talk’ wasn’t meant to spite MURIC — Falz

Following the release of Falz’s fourth studio album titled ‘Moral Instruction’, many have continued to question the lyrics and morals of ‘Talk’, one of the songs off the album, saying he recorded it to spite Nigerian-based human rights organization, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

However, in a chat with Showtime, the lawyer-turned rapper stated that contrary to public belief, he just wanted to portray a serious situation in a light manner.

“I didn’t spite anybody, I just said ‘Brother Muri finished shouting but we did not see him in court’. So whoever wants to catch it should catch it. I only said ‘Muri’ and that could refer to anybody. ‘Talk’ is a song that contains a lot of serious messages that is delivered in a very light manner, and that was what I was trying to achieve”, he said.

Speaking further, he rubbished speculations that he may be nursing a political ambition like some of his colleagues, which is why he has been condemning bad governance in his songs and videos.

“I have no intention to run for a political office. I’ve been speaking out against bad governance not because I want to run for a political office in the future but because I’m not satisfied with the state of things in the country. I don’t need to tell you who to vote for, neither do you need to ask me who I’m going to vote for. But we all know how our country is being governed, what the economy has been like, what the quality of education has been like, how our hospitals, roads, schools are like. So, all these should serve as a guide for Nigerians during the elections”, he stated.