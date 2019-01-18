My return to Govt House’s guaranteed —Okowa

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA— GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, has said that with the overwhelming support of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, he had no rival in the March 2, 2019 governorship election, adding that his return in to Government House was guaranteed.

Speaking when his campaign train visited Ndokwa West, Ndokwa East and Aniocha South Local Government Areas of the state, Okowa said: “In my second term, I want to assure you that we will finish work in the state and we want to leave a footprint in the state.”

Advising party faithful, he said: “I want you to engage neighbour-to-neighbour, door-to-door to encourage everyone to collect their permanent voters card and to vote massively for all the candidates of the party.”

Reiterating the determination of his administration to complete all ongoing projects in the area, he said construction work would begin soon at the Benekuku-Kwale Bridge that had been approved, awarded to connect the communities.

Meanwhile, the PDP candidate for Ndokwa East constituency, state House of Assembly, has donated 10 vehicles over 1,500 T-Shirts and caps and branded posters to the party’s campaign council.

Presenting the items at Aboh, Osanebi, nine Toyota Sienna, one Tundra Jeep are for the nine coordinators and the chairman of the Delta North PDP campaign team to boost campaign in the area.

Also speaking, Chairman, state PDP Campaign Council, Prof. Sam Oyovbaire, said Okowa had surpassed the expectations of Deltans in the last three and half years.