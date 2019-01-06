My re-election will be for sustenance of peace, Devt, equity – Okowa

… Challenges Opposition To Engage In Campaign

DELTA State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said his re-election will be premised on sustenance of peace, development and equity in line with rotation of political offices in the state.

Governor Okowa made the disclosure yesterday at the campaigns of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Koko and Sapele, Warri North and Sapele local government areas of Delta State respectuvely.

At the two local government areas visited, Governor Okowa expressed confidence that his administration has delivered on the promises made during the 2015 campaign, stating that the next four years of his tenure as Governor will be better.

“I thank the people for the large turnout for the rally; the people of Warri North are always reliable, great followers, members of the PDP; I am here to tell you that I am going for second term; we have done a lot of projects; during the administration of our Leader, Chief James Ibori, we worked for him for two terms, in the last administration, I was the Director-General of the Campaign, as a government, we have executed a lot of projects, we enjoy peace in our state and if we take the line of equity, we will complete two terms, ” Governor Okowa said at Koko.

At Sapele, the governor called on opponents to engage in campaigns and tell the people what they can do rather than holding nocturnal meetings and be scheming on how to snatch ballot boxes and engage in electoral malpractice.

“We promised to dualise the road, it has been done and will be commissioned soon, we promised to complete the market, it has been commissioned, the Sapele technical college has been revamped and in the next four years, we will do more,” the governor said, asserting, “our opponents will not campaign, they will be at home planning bad things, but, they will not succeed, we will get unprecedented number of votes in Sapele and all over the state; the opposition should come out and campaign, they should not be planning on how to disrupt the elections.”

Those who spoke at campaign grounds include Deputy Governor Burutu Otuaro, Dr Isaac Wilkie, Comrade Olumami Oyibo, Chief Solomon Areyenka, Chief Charles Obule, Hon. Joyce Overah, among others, expressed confidence that the PDP will get the votes from the people.

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Barr. Kingsley Esiso presented candidates for different electoral positions to the people.