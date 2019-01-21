My investiture confirmation of great achievements — AJIMOBI

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said that his investiture by Vanguard Newspaper as 2018 Governor of the Year was an icing of the cake, adding that his achievements in office was as a result of the support he received from people of the state.

The governor stated this, weekend, in an interview with newsmen, after receiving Vanguard 2018 Governor of the Year annual award, held at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said: “I feel very fulfilled; you know as at now, between you and I, I have 130 days (makes 126 today) and 2 hours as the governor of Oyo State.

“What we have done today, the honour bestowed on me today is the icing of the cake. It is a confirmation of our great achievements to the grace of God and the people of Oyo State we dedicate this award, because they made me to succeed and God will continue bless all of them and all of you too.”

In her remark, wife of the governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi commended Vanguard Newspaper for the investiture done on her husband and similarly expressed appreciation to people of the state for the wonderful support her husband’s administration received in the last seven and half years from them.

She said: “We dedicate this award to the people of Oyo State, because without them, we won’t be here today. And I thank Almighty God for keeping us till today.”