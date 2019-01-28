My goal’s to make Nigerian economy work again —MOGHALU

By Lamidi Bamidele

Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, Professor Kingsley Moghalu has reiterated that the reason he wants to become the Nigeria’s president is to revamp the country’s dwindling economy.

Speaking while flagging off his campaign in Lagos, the formal CBN deputy governor, said his goal is to “put our economy which I hold dear to heart, back to life again.

“I will create again, an environment where the system works and for the people, if elected president,” Moghalu was quoted in a statement by Olayori Coker, Director, SOC4KMP Independent Campaign Team.

2019 Elections: EU delegation to Nigeria invited me for discussion- Prof. Moghalu

A large number of residents, party faithful and well wishers trooped out in thousands to welcome him as he arrived Lagos on the campaign visit.

The Moghalu solidarity campaign train also visited Igbo communities in Lagos Island, where the event assumed a carnival-like atmosphere.