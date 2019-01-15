My bum’s too big!

Dear Bunmi,

I know the average girl should feel happy with a well-rounded jiggling bum,but my bum is too round and sticks out too far. As a result, I find it hard to wear tight jeans and feel sure men are staring at my bum.

I’m really self-conscious to wear shorts any more because my bum wobbles. Please, help me to feel better about myself.

Lape, by e-mail.

Dear Lape,

My advice to you is the same as my advice to any woman who feels bad about any part of her body – from the size of her breasts to the shape of her lips. Remember that the way other people see you is down to how you see yourself.

So, if you feel self-conscious, you will give off vibes that others will pick up on and react to. But if you just let your personality shine through, then other people will respond to that.

If you feel good about yourself, you’ll find other people will feel good about you too.

So, forget about your bum and flaunt other parts of your body you like.