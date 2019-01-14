My ambition not worth blood of Ogun people –Dapo Abiodun

Mr Dapo Abiodun, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said that his ambition was not worth the blood of anyone in Ogun.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta by his spokesperson, Remmy Hazzan, the APC candidate said that he was in the race to win and serve.

“I would not want anyone to be killed or maimed for supporting me and my party.

“I have left the comfort of my highly successful local and international businesses to serve my dear Ogun people.

“I am confident of my local and global goodwill, connections and networks that can be put at the service of Ogun workers and people, indigenes and residents.

“I don’t want my people to be killed, injured or maimed, I don’t want to govern over families that have lost breadwinners or are physically challenged as a result of political violence,’’ he said.

Abiodun, quoting the United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR) of 1948, said “the will of the people shall be the basis of government, and this will be expressed through a democratic election that is free, fair and credible.’’

“I, therefore, call on candidates of all political parties to play by the rules. In the first place, we are all brothers and sisters. Violence is not the way to go.

“Our campaign has been issues-based and non-violent. That was the assurance we gave from the onset, that is the pledge we will keep to despite the unwarranted smear campaign from certain quarters,’’ he added.

The APC candidate, however, urged members of the public to protect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC).

“Keep your PVC to use, as your conscience desires a better Ogun State under a governor who will listen and who will be friendly to workers, farmers, students and all segments of the society.

“Those who have not collected their PVC should do so and timely too.

“ Those who want to buy your PVC are simply telling you that they don’t trust you to vote for them.

“They want to debar your rights to vote. Please don’t sell your rights,’’ Abiodun said. (NAN)