My administration’ll turn education Nigeria’s new oil, gold – Ezekwesili

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN, has promised that if elected in the forth coming general election,she would turn Nigeria’s education sector to money spinning sector.

Speaking Sunday, when she went on a campaign visit to Alhaji Mohammad Baba, the Hakimi of Ushafa, in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the presidential hopeful insisted that if elected, she would not only make education become like new oil well but also like gold mine.

She said education will fast-track the quest for all-round development of the country and open doors for various segments of the nation to fully develop.

Ezekwesili added that the ACPN government under her would equally give priority to agriculture, security, youth and women empowerment to alleviate poverty in the country.

She said:“I am running so that women, children and young people will prosper and achieve their goals.

“We will liberate Nigeria, rescue the youths and less privileged from sufferings and set the country on the path of prosperity.

“Education will become our new oil wells and gold mines through adequate policies.”

The candidate, however, advised supporters of the party to form a united front to enable the party to attain victory during the general election.

Responding, the Hakimi of Ushafa, said Nigeria at the moment needed somebody like Ezekwesili to rescue it from its numerous challenges for better.

He noted that women were good managers and had solutions to the problems confronting the country.