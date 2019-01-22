Mutual Benefits continues to develop communities – Ogunbiyi

The Group Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Mr. Akin Ogunbiyi has said that the company is empowering citizens by generating income at the bottom of the pyramid and developing rural communities.

Ogunbiyi stated this at the 23rd thanksgiving service of the company in Lagos.

Addressing guests at the service, he said “We have become pathfinders in a new dawn for insurance in Nigeria and Africa, a trailblazer for creating massive employment.

“With Mutual brand, we have broken the bond of misery and helped people to help themselves through value adding hard work, enhance and boost the wealth of the rich. At the same time, we help the hardworking poor to cast-off the chains of poverty and climb steadily up the ladder of sustainable progress”.

Alongside the 23rd thanksgiving service, Mutual Benefits honoured some of its staff who had served and added value to the company within 15 years while its Executive Director Operations, Technical and Marketing & Distribution Channels, Mr. Adebiyi Ashiru-Mobolaji was awarded for a productive 20 years with the company.

Speaking on the Long Service Award, the chairman noted that all the awardees have in the time past distinguished themselves in the company.

