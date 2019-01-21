Musa, Olafeso back Obasanjo’s attack on INEC

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Eminent Nigerians have been reacting to the latest public epistle from Nigeria’s former President, Olusegun Obasanjo which was issued yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Entitled, “Points of Concern and Action,” Obasanjo in the 18-page letter accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of plotting to rig the 2019 Presidential elections in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a exclusive chat with our correspondent yesterday, Second Republic governor of Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa said the allegations made by President Obasanjo should be taken seriously, adding that the retired Army General couldn’t have issued the public letter if he was not sure of what he raised therein.

While noting that the electoral commission had always remain unprepared for elections, he however added that the erstwhile President benefitted from the same flawed system “he is now complaining about.”

He said: “President Obasanjo knows a lot about the internal working process of INEC. I want to state also that the commission has never been prepared for elections.

“As a former President, he knows more about this than anyone of us and to that extent, Nigerians will have to take him serious. The signs are all over the place and we know that INEC lack the integrity to conduct credible elections. They are not adequately prepared contrary to the assurances they have been giving us.

“But let me say that he (Obasanjo) is a beneficiary of the same INEC’s lack of preparedness to conduct transparent elections. This was what facilitated his return to office for the second time,” he said.

On his part, National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, (South-West), Eddy Olafeso said the former President’s latest letter is a vindication of the stand not only of his party but that of millions of Nigerians.

According to him, “INEC’s impartiality as demonstrated in recent elections is there for all to see. No one takes them serious when they say they are ready to deliver free and fair elections. And for this reason, the PDP continue to insist that one of its national commissioners, Amina Zakari must go.



“Nigerians have seen that the PDP is not crying foul. We are ready for elections but can same be said of the All Progressives Congress, APC? Your guess is as good as mine! We call on well-meaning Nigerians to resist any attempt to foist a President on them that is not a reflection of their will at the polls,” he said