MultiChoice kicks off step up campaign for DStv, GOtv subscribers

MultiChoice Nigeria, has kicked off the new year for DStv and GOtv subscribers with a new offer tagged: Step-Up. The Step-Up campaign offer will give active and disconnected DStv Compact, Family and Access customers the opportunity to pay for an upgrade package and get a boost to view programming on an even higher package within 48 hours.

DStv customers on the Access package can pay N4,000 for Family package and then get a boost to view programmes on the Compact package, while customers on the Family package can pay N6,800 for Compact package and instead view Compact Plus package programming.

Likewise, Compact customers can also pay N10,650 for Compact Plus package and in turn get Premium package programming.

Customers on the GOtv platform are also not left out of this offer. GOtv Plus, Value and Lite customers will get upgraded to GOtv Max when they pay a reduced fee of N2,500 while GOtv ‘tops up’ with N700. Active and disconnected GOtv Max customers can also take advantage of this limited time offer to renew their subscription for N2,500. This campaign will give GOtv customers on Plus, Value and Lite an opportunity to experience the exciting premium content available on GOtv Max including La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup, BET, Fox Entertainment, StarLife, ROK 2 and CBS Reality and more.

According to Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, the offer reiterates the company’s commitment to give more value for money to loyal customers as they will enjoy content on a higher package than what they paid for while encouraging them to remain active to enjoy quality entertainment lined up for the year.

