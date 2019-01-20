MultiChoice excites GOtv customers with top up campaign offer

By Ephraim Oseji

MultiChoice Nigeria is giving customers on its GOtv platform something to smile about this new year with the launch of GOtv ‘Top Up’ campaign.

Starting Tuesday, 15 January till Monday, 15 April, 2019, all active and disconnected customers on GOtv Plus, Value and Lite will get upgraded to GOtv Max when they pay a reduced fee of N2,500 while GOtv ‘tops up’ with N700.

Meanwhile, active and disconnected GOtv Max customers can also take advantage of this limited time offer to renew their subscription for only N2,500.

This offer will give GOtv customers on Plus, Value and Lite an opportunity to experience the exciting premium content available on GOtv Max including La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup, BET, Fox Entertainment, StarLife, ROK 2 and CBS Reality and more.

Speaking on the campaign, Martin Mabutho, Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, said the offer is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to rewarding its loyal subscribers and providing more value in 2019.

He said: “We are pleased to launch this first-of-its-kind offer that will give our customers the opportunity to experience the exciting programming available on GOtv Max at a lower price while we top up the balance”.