Much ado about a Hausa community endorsement

By Chris Agboeze

SOME cynics and sceptics, mainly of an embattled faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, who have been going about saying that the gale of endorsements on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s second term bid by virtually everybody and every group in the state will not translate to his victory at the poll are at it again. This time around, in their usual delusion and desperation, they have commissioned some social media hack writers to criticise and condemn the second term endorsement of the governor by members of the Hausa community in the state. It would be recalled that recently members of the Hausa community were in Government House, Enugu and in appreciation of Ugwuanyi’s sterling performance endorsed him for second term in office.

Since the event took place, social media platforms have been agog with sponsored covert and overt attacks by those masquerading as leaders and politicians on Ugwuanyi, his government and the good people of Enugu State. They have been trying by all means to misinform and deceive the people, so as to score cheap political points over the endorsement, which they believed should have been given to their unpopular factional candidate, a former PDP senator.

But one fact they seem to have forgotten is that before now, the Hausa community has always identified with Governor Ugwuanyi, who has been governor of all in the state, irrespective of tribe and religion. In their stereotyped and jaundiced judgement, they accused him of hobnobbing with members of the Hausa community who they said have had clashes with their host communities. Incredible! How, when and where? It is important to remind purveyors of this stereotype that members of the Hausa community have been living and doing business peacefully in the state for years. Some of them have through their businesses, just like the indigenes, contributed their own little quota to the economic development of the state. This is the same way our brothers are living and doing businesses in some Northern states without being molested.

In case we have forgotten, during the administration of Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, there was a time the Hausa cattle sellers had some misunderstanding with Igbo meat sellers at the Old Artisan Market along Ogui Road. Nnamani’s administration intervened quickly and settled the rift; rifts are expected in human affairs and existence. Realising that the Artisan market lacked enough space to accommodate all traders, government relocated some traders to New Artisan Market along Enugu/ Port Harcourt Expressway Road, where they have been doing businesses since then.

So, considering the present situation, I am baffled how some people in the name of politics lose their sense of reasoning and understanding over a simple issue. Have we forgotten that under the Nigerian Constitution, every Nigerian has the right to live anywhere and do business without molestation, provided such a person abides by the law of the state? So where have the members of Hausa community erred in law or morality by endorsing the governor for a second term? What has Ugwuanyi done wrong by promoting peace, accommodating and protecting all law-abiding residents in the state? Are members of Hausa community not registered voters in the state? Who has the constitutional right to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections? Why do people derive joy in passing a blanket judgement on a tribe just because few criminal elements among them are perpetrating crime against humanity? Have we forgotten that there are criminal elements in every society? But that does not mean that every member of such society is a criminal. Didn’t we witness and experience kidnapping in our region for years? Can we boldly say that all the South Easterners are kidnappers? Have we forgotten that before the upsurge of herders/farmers clashes in the country, members of the Hausa community have co-habited and co-existed cordially and peacefully with their host communities, especially in Igboland?

Recall that when the unfortunate clash between the herders and farmers occurred in Nibo, an agrarian community in Uzo Uwani Council Area of the state, Governor Ugwuanyi condemned the ugly incident, and lamented its occurrence, despite his frantic efforts towards nipping it in bud. While his government provided all the needed support to the victims of the clash, the governor also rejigged the state’s security architecture for better performance, especially in crime prevention. His government adopted a conflict resolution mechanism between the herders/ farmers in the state. Ugwuanyi’s effort in that direction is paying off as no such clash has happened in the state since then. But political jobbers and their paymasters, who are feasting on Hausa Community’s endorsement of Ugwuanyi’s second term, hoping to make political capital out of it, do not want to know or ask what the Ugwuanyi’s administration has done or is doing differently that has brought peace between herders and their host communities. Ugwuanyi’s workable strategy in this regard is a template for security experts and agencies to understudy and adopt.

Apart from these, the two leading candidates in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and President Muhammadu Buhari of APC are of Hausa-Fulani ethnic tribe. Their support base and party faithful cut across the length and breadth of the country. Even those who are making a fuss and playing religious politics with Ugwuanyi’s endorsement for second term by the Hausa community in the state are diehard supporters of the two leading presidential candidates. They have not only endorsed them using different platforms, they are campaigning for them vigorously ahead of the election. Yet, they are quick to hypocritically make mountain out of a molehill over Ugwuanyi’s second term endorsement by Hausa community in the state. Their frustration is understandable and obvious as they have expected the Hausa community members in the state to endorse their paymaster. But members of the Hausa community know the truth and don’t want to be emotional or sentimental in supporting an acceptable and performing governor, irrespective of party or tribal affiliation.