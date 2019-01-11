Muaythai Federation President, Egonu hails NOC

President of the Muaythai Federation of Nigeria Comrade Paul Egonu has congratulated the newly elected board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) after a successful elective congress concluded penultimate weekend.

Egonu also hailed the delegates for conducting a peaceful and credible elections as well as choosing leaders with passion for sports.

He however, called on the Nigeria Olympic Committee to give more support to the so called lesser sports like Muaythai and do more in the area of training of coaches and referees in order to return sports sector to its rightful position.

”The next step is to look at the development of manpower and technical hands. We need to train more coaches and update them with modern techniques of coaching .

“The NOC must develop a partnership and also source for funds to ensure that we increase the number of coaches we have in Nigeria,” he said