MTN, CMRG partner, launch Smart Survey for Nigerian businesses

MTN Nigeria in partnership with Communication and Marketing Research Group Limited, CMRG, has launched a business tool, Smart Survey, for customer insight, focusing on delivering a better business experience.

The tool offers survey delivery through the USSD channel to MTN subscribers that have been profiled based on specific attributes such as age, gender, location, etc. The tool has also been designed in a way that rewards customers with N100 MTN airtime upon completion of questions administered through the survey.

Speaking, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, MTN Nigeria, Lynda Saint-Nwafor explained that businesses and organisations who subscribe to the service are provided with analysis, reports and recommendations based on the feedback of the respondents through an accredited research agency.

