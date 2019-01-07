Motorists trapped for hours as petrol tanker falls on Mile 2/Badagry Expressway

By Esther Onyegbula

A truck loaded with 33,000 litres of petroleum product fell, yesterday, at Barracks Bus Stop, along the Mile 2/Badagry Expressway, Lagos, spilling its content on the ground.

This caused a hitch in the free flow of traffic as vehicular movements inward and outward Mile Two, on both lanes, were halted, apparently to forestall any likely explosion.

The incident as gathered , occurred at about 3pm. But at about 8pm, nothing has been done to move the truck off the express way to allow vehicular movements.

When Vanguard arrived the scene at about 7.30pm, commuters were sighted trekking long distances. Commercial motorcycles which were the only means of transpiration, were stopped 50 metres to the scene and the riders directed to switch off the ignitions before rolling the motorbikes through the affected route.

Everyone was also ordered by Military personnel to put off their phones.

However, fire service officials were on standby to contain any likely outbreak of fire.

Lamenting what they described as a pitiable situation, affected motorists wondered why no government agency had removed the truck since the incident occurred.

One of them, Nnadi Chiogor, said “ I was stopped 100 metres from Barracks bus-stop. At first, I thought it was the usual traffic until I perceived the smell of the petroleum product.

“From the look of things, we may end up sleeping on the road. That again portends another danger.”