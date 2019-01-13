Mother, child, 13 others killed in Ekiti road tragedy

Ado Ekiti – At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead in an auto accident that occurred on Saturday night at Iworoko Ekiti, near Ado Ekiti.

The crash occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night when a truck loaded with rice lost control and rammed into a popular market in the town.



Witnesses said that the truck crashed into three shops, a commercial bus filled with passengers and traders at the ever-busy market.

A huge crowd of sympathisers besieged the scene on Sunday morning while the timely arrival of Ekiti Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, prevented some angry youths from a mob action.

Among the dead was a mother, her child, a Youth Corps member, traders and some students of the Ekiti State University in the town.

Speaking at the scene, the deputy governor commiserated with families who lost their loved ones and the injured receiving treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH).

Egbeyemi appealed for calm, saying government was deeply touched by the crash and the number of lives lost.

” The state governor condoles with families of those who have lost dear ones. We pray for their souls to rest in peace.

” Government will also ensure that those who were wounded have their hospital bills paid for.

“However, we appeal to our youths to exercise restraint and calm down by not causing trouble. No one wishes for this kind of tragedy to happen.

“And no amount of anger and violence will bring back those already dead. So let us be calm, ” he said.

Egbeyemi later visited the injured at the emergency ward of EKSUTH where the bodies of the dead were also deposited.

He assured the hospital that their bills would be paid by the state government.

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said he would address the media as soon as full details of the accident was made available to the command.(NAN)