MOSOP leadership crisis escalates with 3 presidents, 5 factions

BORI- MOVEMENT for the Survival of Ogoni People, MOSOP, the powerful umbrella organisation of Ogoni indigenes of Rivers State, founded by environmental activist, the late Ken Saro-Wiwa, has broken into more than five factions with three parallel presidents and no end in sight to the crisis.

The leadership tussle came into the open during the recently held 27th Celebration of Ogoni Day at Bori, Khana Local Government Area, when the Legborsi Pyagbara leadership, which had served two terms, failed to conduct elections.

I remain president until …—Pyagbara

Pyagbara, whose second tenure, according to sources, elapsed December 30, 2018, did not attend the celebration.

He told NDV when contacted that his leadership had scheduled to conduct elections in MOSOP offices at convenient time to avoid violence.

“As a democratic organisation, we believe in our democratic heritage and we will continue to strengthen our democratic process. In recognition of this, MOSOP will be conducting its election before the second half of this year. When this is done, we will get another president,” he said.

Pyagbara said he remained the president of the body till another election is conducted by the body, adding that his refusal to appear at the venue averted bloodbath.

He explained that he got a forewarning not to attend the event as the president of the body, as some youths were poised to spill blood at the event.

He said: “We are deeply concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Ogoni land where several Ogoni communities have been occupied by cultists and armed bandits that are making life difficult for the peaceful members of the communities.”

I am president, says Kpalap

Meanwhile, one of the presidential aspirants, Bari-ala Kpalap, who insisted that he is the new president of the body, told our reporter: “The crisis in MOSOP may definitely affect the cleanup project if not properly handled. The Ogoni cleanup will happen, but we will ensure transparency and ensure that every Ogoni son is carried along.”

His words: “I am the president of MOSOP, this is because I emerged through an elective process that conformed to the MOSOP constitution.

“The crisis we have in the movement made us not to hold the Ogoni Day in 2018. This morning, MOSOP faithful wanted to gather, but hoodlums armed with sophisticated weapons threatened to invade the event.

“We are on the move to resolve our crisis so that next year, we can celebrate Ogoni Day. MOSOP is the only organisation we have to vent our opinions; Ogoni leaders are ensuring that there is unity in MOSOP.”

‘I was elected through a transparent process’ — Fegalo Nsuke

Another factional president, Fegalo Nsuke, stated that his emergence as the president of the body would ensure development in communities of Ogoni.

He noted he was elected through a transparent process in line with the constitution of MOSOP, adding that he would ensure development of Ogoni during his tenure.

Nsuke called for unity among the people of Ogoni, adding that divisions would not help the area to win in its struggles.

He said his concern as the new president of MOSOP was to resolve the crisis in the body and unite all members for the benefit of Ogoni.