Moses faces ‘Guerrilla’ pressure from Fernebahce

Chelsea winger, Victor Moses is facing another line of pressure from Fernebahce of Turkey, as the Istanbul-based side are reportedly set to exploit ‘guerrilla’ tactics in their bid to get the former Super Eagles star.

It was gathered that, with Fernebahce having already reached an agreement with Chelsea over a January loan deal for Moses, the Turkish Super Lig side are now set to formally announce their deal.

Information out of Turkey revealed that Fenerbahce are reportedly set to announce the signing of Moses after their match with Bursaspor, even before they receive the player’s consent on a deal.

Moses might now be facing the Dilemma of A Ghost, as he wants to hold out for a hefty pay package before committing himself to Fernebahce, but the Turkish club are eager to fast track a deal.

Fernebahce are in the Turkish Super Lig relegation zone after the first stanza, as The Yellow Navy Blues sit 17th on the 18-team table with 16 points, and they want Moses to help them in their fight against the drop.

The club that once had Austin Okocha, Uche Okechukwu, Joseph Yobo and Emmanuel Emenike on their cards are just four points ahead of last placed Rizespor, and are seeking reinforcements to ward off relegation.

Subsequently, Fenerbahce are ready to pay Moses his full wages for five months, which amounts to about £2.86m in total, and will move ahead to officially make the deal public within the next few hours.