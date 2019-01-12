Monarch warns against politicization of culture, tradition

By Perez Brisibe

THE Ovie of Ughelli kingdom, HRM Oharisi III has warned his subjects, particularly politicians against plots to politicize the culture and traditions of the Ughelli people.

The monarch gave the advice at his palace in Ughelli during the installation ceremony of the new Otota (spokesperson) of Ughelli Kingdom, Chief Peter Akpofure, seven years after the demise of the last one with a charge on him to uphold the culture and tradition of the Ughelli people.

In his address to hundreds of his subjects who graced the occasion, he said: “We don’t want to be gambling with our tradition and there is the need for us to be one and not to politicize our culture.”

Akpofure in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude on his emergence as the Otota with a promise to do all within his power in positioning the kingdom for greatness.

While lamenting the spate of underdevelopment in Ughelli and environs, he said: “We need to raise the position of Ughelli kingdom amongst the communities in Nigeria and much is expected from me as the Otota to represent the kingdom within and outside the country in attracting industries and government presence in the area.”