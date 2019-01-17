Monarch of Ekiti town where 15 were killed in accident, dies

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Barely six days after 15 persons were crushed to death in an auto crash in Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of Ekiti State, the monarch of the Community, Oba Michael Oluwafemi Aladejana, has passed on.

The late Alaworoko, a second class Oba in Ekiti traditional hierarchical order, who was said to be in his 80’s, died in the early hours of yesterday at an undisclosed hospital in Ado Ekiti, the capital city.

No fewer than 15 persons, including a yet to be identified National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members, were killed in the ill-fated truck accident, during which more than four houses and adjoining lock-up shops were destroyed.

News filtered into town at about 8a.m. yesterday, that the long-reigning monarch had died.

When journalists visited the town around 12noon, the traditional rites had already begun with the cutting of the trees and blockage of the dual carriage Ado-Iworoko-Ifaki highway as a way of paying last respect to the departed king.

The youths and other age groups also trooped into the streets, killing house pets like goats and sheep sighted roaming the streets as tradition demands.

One of the prominent indigenes of the town, who craved anonymity, said the accident which claimed 15 lives and injured four had worsened the health situation of the monarch.

The source said: “Our monarch was rushed to the hospital after the accident. Though he had been having health issue, that incident really made the situation worse for him.

“When the news got to the town, he was said to have felt so devastated and the family had to rush him to the hospital early on Sunday.

“The sickness was said to have improved on Monday before he relapsed on Tuesday, causing his death.”