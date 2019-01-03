Monarch laments menace of junction boys, scarlet ladies, area fathers in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA — THE Olota of Ota, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, has lamented the growing class of the junction boys, scarlet ladies, vagabonds and area fathers who he said have now constituted a social menace in the state and country because of the need for survival. The monarch charged government functionaries, business owners and traditional rulers to collaborate in finding a lasting solution to poverty and insecurity in the country.

He said all the stakeholders must educate and empower the poor and the needy to discard the shameful vices.

The monarch stated this during the grand finale of the 2018 Iganmode Day Carnival which drew Awori natives from all walks of life as well as eminent personalities.

Olota, who also launched the Foundation for Economic and Development Initiative, FECODEIN, in Ota, said failure to assist the underprivileged in the society will be a recipe for disaster.

He expressed concern over the crises of poverty and insecurity in the country, saying there was need to drastically reduce the gap between the haves and have-nots. According to him, the likelihood of revolt and violent discontent cannot be far-fetched when people have no means of social relevance because they are poor, relegated or sidelined in public and social services.

He assured that under the scheme, a board made up of men and women of proven integrity would be saddled with the responsibility of disbursing the revolving loans for business start-ups and expansion.

The Olota described Micro, Small and Medium Scale enterprises as the engine room for economic development.

Oba Obalanlege said: “We felt that we should help the less privileged among us and that is why we are launching the foundation for economic development initiative – FECODEIN.

“Government cannot do it alone. We as custodians of culture and traditional authorities that are closest to the people should take off some of the pains by supporting infrastructural development, wealth creation or what people call poverty alleviation and providing necessary assistance to make our people self-employed or for them to become employers of labour.

“I believe that the Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises are the engine room for economic development anywhere. MSMEs also provides effective antidote to social upheavals and insecurity.

“By the nature of our town, it is a vast city – diverse in religion and it is a cultural melting pot that needs to be managed creatively. If we need to banish poverty and wrestle insecurity, we need a drug like FECODEIN.

“We need to halt the drift and depopulate the growing class of the junction boys, scarlet ladies, vagabonds and ‘area fathers’ who now constitute a social menace because of the need for survival. We must educate and empower them to discard these shameful vices.

“Welfarism, till tomorrow, is the best political philosophy, democracy or otherwise. When we fail to assist the underprivileged, especially those with talents, but who for one reason or the other cannot express themselves, especially when it is due to lack of money or opportunities, it is a recipe for crisis.

“On mounting this throne, I noticed that the yawning gap between the haves and have-nots is so wide that it was partly responsible for the security lapses we have been experiencing. I, therefore, set up a small think-tank to look into how we could bridge this gap and create an enabling environment and equal opportunities for our talented people to reach their destined heights in terms of social mobility and social hierarchy.”

Delivering the governor’s address, Ojuko commended the people of Ota and Aworiland in general for the revival of the Iganmode carnival, saying such cultural event will engender socio-economic development in the state.

The commissioner noted that the current Olota had proved to be the type of traditional ruler desired by the people.