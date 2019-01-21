Moghalu’s attack on Ezekwesili unwarranted —PACT

By Innocent Anaba

The Presidential Aspirants Coming Together, PACT, has on behalf of Dr. Oby Ezekwesili demanded an apology from the Presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party, YPP, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu over a recent statement in which he claimed not to be aware of how Ezekwesili came into the PACT’s picture.

In a statement by Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, Mathias Tsado, Fela Durotoye, Dr Favour Oluwamuyiwa, Dr Elishama Ideh, Dare Fagbemi, Victor Ani-Laju, Godstime Iroabuchi and Clement Jimbo, they maintained that it was expedient for them to put the record straight for the sake of posterity.

“PACT was formed with just one aim, to get all new breed presidential aspirants to come together and present one consensus candidate, while others queue behind the fellow so that we can collectively wrestle power from the old brigades and restore our nation to a path of progress.

“Right from the inception of PACT, all our meetings were moderated by Dr Ikubese, who was also a presidential aspirant and a member of PACT.