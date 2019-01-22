Miyetti Allah endorses Ugwuanyi for 2nd term

ENUGU—Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association Of Nigeria in the South East geo-political zone has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for a second term in office for entrenching peace and good governance as well as his accommodating gesture in governance.

The cattle breeders, who trooped out in their numbers to the Government House, Enugu, on a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, described him as a “kind, accommodating, ever focused and progressive governor” and promised him that “no single vote from us will miss during the governorship election”.

Presenting their stance, the chairman of the association, Alhaji Didado Sidikki, appreciated the governor for his “love for the Hausa living in Enugu State.

“We freely carry the message of your welcoming attitude to our kiths and kin in the Northern parts of Nigeria.

“We do this as proof that the oneness that Nigerian leaders preach is in practice in Your Excellency’s domain,” the group said.