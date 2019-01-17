Minimum Wage : Osinbajo, govs in NEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – VICE President Yemi Osinbajo is presiding over the National Economic Council, NEC, meeting attended by the governors and some ministers in charge of the economy as well as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on the new N30,000 minimum wage as demanded by the organised labour.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council, FEC, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in an emergency meeting on Tuesday had resolved to take the issue to NEC, for further deliberations.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige had in a meeting with the leadership of the organised labour on Tuesday last week resolved that the executive bill on minimum wage should be forwarded on or before January 23 to the National Assembly to avert the planned strike by labour.

The organised labour had threatened to shut down the economy on January 28,and even vote against any candidates in the forthcoming elections that refuses to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000.

While the federal government had proposed N24,000 as new minimum wage, state governors through the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, insisted on N22,500 but the organised labour is adamant on N30,000 which was agreed upon during the Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee and submitted in the report to the President.

Vice President Osinbajo arrived the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja by 11:30am and there was the rendition of the National anthem after which was the opening prayer offered by Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

Among state governors in attendance include Lagos, Zamfara, Adamawa, Kebbi, Jigawa, Niger, Ekiti, Bauchi,



Deputy governors in the hall included Nasarawa and Ogun.

Also in attendance were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

Others are the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Richard Egbule.