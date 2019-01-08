Minimum Wage : Ignore governors, TUC urges Buhari

Awka – The Trade union Congress, TUC Anambra Chapter, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to transmit the proposed national minimum wage of N30,000 to the National Assembly for consideration.



Mr Ifeanyi Okechukwu, Chairman of the congress in the state, made the call in Awka on Tuesday.

Okechukwu said President Buhari should not bother himself with the position of the governors but demonstrate the positive disposition of the Gederal Government to workers’ welfare by approving the agreement.

He said if the proposal was transmitted to the National Assembly and passed, the labour movement across the country would make the governors to comply.



“The President should be concerned with the passage and his assent to the new wage bill and not to delay over comments by state governors.

“Once the president assents to the bill, TUC and all labour unions will make sure that state governors do the needful as regards to implementation,” he said.

The TUC chairman said while the government was building infrastructure, there was need for consideration of the welfare of those who will drive the various sectors of the economy. (NAN)