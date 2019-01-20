Minimum Wage: Economist tasks FG on transparency

Dr Hamza Soliu, a Lecturer in Economics Department, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Kaduna State, has urged the Federal Government to be transparent in the process with labour union on the implementation of minimum wage to avoid economic shut down in election year.

Soliu gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

NAN recalls that Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, had promised to transmit the executive bill on minimum wage to the National Assembly by Jan. 23.

He explained that it would be dangerous for government to allow organised labour to call for strike in the period the country was preparing for general elections.

According to him, continuous engagement with leadership of the union in ensuring the bill is passed and assented to, will help to avert economic shut down.

“The government must be open throughout the process and give organised labour a sense of belonging,” he said.

The don urged government to be more responsive in catering for welfare and well being of civil servants in the country.

“Though, review of minimum wage is constitutional but in my view, there are more to the strategy of making the working class get improved welfare than salary increment.

“Cost of energy, food, transportation and accommodation take the highest proportion of income of the working class and government should find ways to address them to make life comfortable for workers.”

Soliu cautioned government against inflation while increasing wages, pointing out that rate of productivity must match with wage increase to prevent inflation. (NAN)