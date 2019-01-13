Mimiko’s campaign shuts down Idanre, receives monarchs’ endorsements

As 2019 elections draw closer, traditional rulers in Idanre Kingdom have thrown their weight behind former Governor of Ondo State and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as the preferred choice to represent Ondo Central Senatorial district at the Nigerian Senate.

Mimiko received the assurances at a separate consultation visits to the palaces of Owa of Odo-Ode Idanre, Oba Fredrick Aroloye, Aladeokun of Alade Idanre, Oba Olusegun Ayodele Akinbola, and Oba Gilbert Ogunlowo, the Awosoye of Atosin Idanre, on Saturday.

The people of Idanre Kingdom trooped out in hundreds, singing and dancing in excitements, as appreciation songs rented the air to receive the former governor.

Oba Aroloye said Mimiko’s positive impacts in Idanre as Ondo state governor were profound and enough for him to enjoy the town’s support. He said Mimiko’s ability to put Idanre on a global map through the annual Mare International festival, confirmed that Idanre is the second home of the former governor.

The monarch presented Mimiko to his people and enjoined them to vote for him, saying he’s confident that he will, yet again, perform excellently well as a Senator.

At Alade-Idanre, Oba Aladeokun described Mimiko as a loyal ally, saying his relationship with Idanre community and works have distinguished him among his contenders.

“Mimiko loves the masses. He didn’t do wrong to Idanre people and I am sure we are good to him too. He wouldn’t have given Idanre all those live-changing projects if he didn’t love us. He is a loyal friend that we can always support at all times,” the monach said.

In his own remarks, Oba Awosoye of Atosin-Idanre, said Mimiko is dependable, that he is not ashame to recommend him to the people of the Senatorial district based on his antecedents.

“Mimiko is different from other candidates. He is not one of those that will just be thinking of what to do as a Senator. He is experienced, and knows what to do at the right time. Mimiko will not be an ordinary Senator” he said.

Reacting, the former Governor said he will always care for the people. He cited his pro-people and pro-poor programmes he emplaced as governor of Ondo State as deliberate policies designed to lift the people out of poverty. He assured the people of Idanre he would do more if elected Senator.