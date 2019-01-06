Military maintains sealed lips as armed soldiers invade Daily Trust offices

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – HOURS after men of the Nigerian Armed Forces invaded the Abuja and Maiduguri,Borno State offices of Daily Trust Newspapers, the military authorities are yet to explain the circumstances that led to the development.

Men of the Nigerian Army had invaded the media offices, carting away computers and some materials reportedly on the order of the authorities.

There were insinuations in some quarters that the development may have arisen from a lead story on Sunday Trust which detailed the ongoing activities of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East and how the military was preparing to respond to the situation.

Neither the Defence spokesman, Brigadier General John Agim and his Army counterpart, Brigadier General Sani Usman, could not respond to inquiries sought by Vanguard yesterday as they could not pick calls placed to their known mobile lines.

As at the time of writing this report at about 8:30 pm, there was still not success in getting their reactions on the development.

Reports claimed that the armed military personnel drawn mostly from the Nigerian Army, stormed the two offices in several vehicles and took away some staff and computers from the media house.

The soldiers were reported to have sent the men of the Mobile Police Force providing security at the premises away while they took full control of both the entry and exit points of the area.

The Soldiers were said to have earlier in the day, invaded the Maiduguri office of the media organization where they reportedly arrested two reporters among who was

the Bureau Chief.

“The soldiers forced the gate open at the head office and drove in with three Jokic vans loaded with armed soldiers. Everyone in the building was asked to move to the ground floor while they moved away computers,”an eyewitness said.