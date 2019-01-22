Breaking News
Mikel Obi close to joining Middlesbrough

On 6:19 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Super Eagles captain and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has agreed personal terms with Middlesbrough and is undergoing a medical on Tuesday.

Mikel Obi
Sky Sports reports that the Nigeria international held talks with Boro manager Tony Pulis at the Middlesbrough training ground last week and is now close to signing a short-term deal with the Championship club.

Mikel, who has been playing for Chinese side Tianjin TEDA, is keen to end his two-year spell in China to return to the UK, where his wife and children have stayed after his move abroad.

The 31-year-old spent 11 years at Chelsea, most notably winning one Champions League title, two Premier League titles, the Europa League, three FA Cups and the League Cup.

Source: skysports


