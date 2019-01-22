Mikel Obi close to joining Middlesbrough

Super Eagles captain and former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has agreed personal terms with Middlesbrough and is undergoing a medical on Tuesday.

Sky Sports reports that the Nigeria international held talks with Boro manager Tony Pulis at the Middlesbrough training ground last week and is now close to signing a short-term deal with the Championship club.

Mikel, who has been playing for Chinese side Tianjin TEDA, is keen to end his two-year spell in China to return to the UK, where his wife and children have stayed after his move abroad.

The 31-year-old spent 11 years at Chelsea, most notably winning one Champions League title, two Premier League titles, the Europa League, three FA Cups and the League Cup.

